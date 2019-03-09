Robert William Hackwell passed away at VGH on February 26, 20l9 surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Robert was a devoted husband of 60 years to his wife Marlene. He was truly adored by his daughter Sandra Kelly (Stirling); his son Mark (Lisa); and son Shawn. He was the very best Grandfather to Ryan (Julie), Nolan (Carmen), Reece (Shalan), Lucas, Matthew, Kelsey and Great-Grandfather to Sara, Justin, Harlow, and Tobias. Close to his heart are extended family Melanie (Richard) and Carly. His family was his absolute pride and joy. Robert was a role model and respected friend to many.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 9, 2019