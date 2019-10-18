Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William "Sandy" Sandilands. View Sign Obituary

SANDILANDS, Robert William "Sandy" After a long life and a short struggle with cancer, Sandy (Dad, Grandpa) passed away on October 6, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, Alec and Helen Sandilands, and by his sister Jean Shepherd. He joins his beloved wife of 56 years, June Sandilands, who died in 2010. Deeply mourning his loss are his daughter Cate and granddaughter Hannah Sandilands, brother- and sister-in-law Mike and Liz Cooper, and honorary godchildren Paul de la Bastide and Gloria Smith . Sandy was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on November 1, 1925 and was educated at Trinity Academy. He joined the Royal Navy in 1942 and served with the fleet until 1948 when he became a hydrography specialist. In 1954, he resigned his Commission and, four days after marrying June, moved across the Atlantic to take up a position with the Canadian Hydrographic Service. Assigned to the Pacific Region, he served as Hydrographer-in-Charge of the survey ships Marabell, William J. Stewart, and Parizeau, on the BC Coast and in the Western Arctic. In 1975 he "came ashore" to become Head of Sailing Directions, Pacific Coast, and eventually Regional Field Superintendent, a post he held until his retirement in 1989. He took a well-respected interest in hydrographic history and wrote many journal articles in addition to co-authoring the book The Chartmakers: The History of Nautical Surveying in Canada (1983). He served as associate editor of The Canadian Surveyor and was also active with the Canadian Institute of Surveying and Mapping, the Royal Geographic Society, and the Maritime Museum of BC. Despite (or perhaps because of) his nautical career, Sandy took special pleasure in the garden he and June tended at their Ten Mile Point home until they could no longer manage it. He was a master composter; many people also remember greeting him on weekend afternoons through the thick smoke of his annual leaf incinerations. He was excellent at charades in his prime, a wicked cribbage player to the end, and loved a good conversation to the point that he started to watch the CFL to engage his home care workers on the finer points of the sport. Visitors were always welcome in his home: you could always count on his lively interest in the world and keen sense of humour. He read two newspapers a day, and always did the cryptic crossword; you could tell when he wasn't well when he couldn't finish them. He eventually gave up his signature pipe, but he never gave up his scotch and dark chocolate. Sandy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He took exceptional care of June during her long decline despite his own increasing difficulties with mobility. He was proud of his queer daughter well before the sentiment was mainstream. Right to the end, he never forgot to ask relevant questions about the lives of the people caring for him: he remembered and genuinely cared. His family is very grateful to the many people who enabled him to live at home for as long as possible, especially Ed Sawatsky and Susan Henwood. We also express gratitude to the many regular home care workers who helped him over the years, and to the staff at Clover Point Lodge who made his final months safe and comfortable. There will be a Celebration of Life for Sandy in the new year. In the meantime, please raise a scotch to his memory. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019

