HOBSON, Robert Winston (retired RCMP Sergeant) April 24, 1931 - May 25, 2020 Bob was born in Wadena, Saskatchewan to Charles and Ivy Hobson. He was the last of three children. Bob died peacefully at his Care Home residence in Sidney, BC with family at his side. Bob was married to Mary Hobson for 58 years. She passed away on February 5, 2014. Bob has two children: retired RCMP Staff Sergeant Richard (Monique) Hobson and Cheryl (Mark Lauderdale) Hobson a Nurse Practitioner. He has four grandchildren, Doctor Neil Hobson, Doctor Colin (Jen) Hobson, Trevor (Robyn) Barchen and Shavonne Barchen-Hobson. He has one great-granddaughter, Elliot Hobson. Bob joined the RCMP in 1951 and retired in 1981. Between 1981 and 1996 he worked in the Premier's Office and then with BC Transit Security. Bob was an avid fisherman, raconteur, rock hound, Lapadariest, and world traveller. He loved long distance running, hiking, walking and bicycling.







