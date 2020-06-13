Robert was born in Victoria and raised on the Saanich Peninsula in Sidney where he attended the local public schools. He attended Simon Fraser University and subsequently graduated from The University of Victoria with a degree in Modern History. He taught in the Greater Victoria public school system for thirty years.



Robert played football for the James Bay Mustangs of the Vancouver Island Juvenile Football League and was protected by the N.Y. Rangers.



Robert was deeply fond of the natural world and was devoted to birds and was a keen angler, particularly for salmon. He was a long time member of the Victoria Natural History Society.



He was also devoted to music and literature, particularly Ravel, Copland, Debussy, Fielding, Orwell and Jane Austen.



Although devoted to all of British Columbia he was especially fond of the forests, fields and beaches of the Saanich Peninsula.



In addition, he was an ardent golfer and a devoted fan of motorsports, especially Formula One.



Predeceased by his beloved wife Marnie, his devoted partner for 40 years, his Mother and Father and his brother Richard.



He leaves many cousins from various places, notably Wayne and Gary Ruffle and families, and Brian, Gene and Miriam Hadley, and nieces Carrie and Tracey.



There will be no service. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Canadian Red Cross.



“If I take the wings of the morning and dwell in the depths of the sea.”



