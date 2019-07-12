FIELDER, Roberta Eugenie Bobbi passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead on July 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Bobbi was born in Ladysmith, but lived in Victoria all of her life. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and is survived by her two daughters: Judi (Danny) McClintick of Campbell River and Linda Webb of Victoria; four grandchildren: Gary and Teri-Lyn Spaven, Bobbi-Jo and Wayne Webb; great-grandchildren: Chase and Grady. In 1936 Dick and Leona Cox established 'Cox's Bakery.' In 1945 Jack and Bobbi started working alongside her parents, and would eventually take over the Bakery until retirement in 1975. She will be sadly missed by her family and her friends whose lives she touched. She was a loving Mother and a devoted Grandmother. By Bobbi's request a private family interment will take place, and she will rest with her husband at Hatley Memorial Gardens. A special Thank You to all of the staff at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for caring for Bobbi. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 12 to July 13, 2019