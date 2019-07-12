Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Eugenie Fielder. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST At North Park Street Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Obituary

FIELDER, Roberta Eugenie Bobbi passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead on July 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Bobbi was born in Ladysmith, but lived in Victoria all of her life. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and is survived by her two daughters: Judi (Danny) McClintick of Campbell River and Linda Webb of Victoria; four grandchildren: Gary and Teri-Lyn Spaven, Bobbi-Jo and Wayne Webb; great-grandchildren: Chase and Grady. In 1936 Dick and Leona Cox established 'Cox's Bakery.' In 1945 Jack and Bobbi started working alongside her parents, and would eventually take over the Bakery until retirement in 1975. She will be sadly missed by her family and her friends whose lives she touched. She was a loving Mother and a devoted Grandmother. By Bobbi's request a private family interment will take place, and she will rest with her husband at Hatley Memorial Gardens. A special Thank You to all of the staff at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for caring for Bobbi. Condolences may be offered at:







FIELDER, Roberta Eugenie Bobbi passed away peacefully at the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead on July 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Bobbi was born in Ladysmith, but lived in Victoria all of her life. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and is survived by her two daughters: Judi (Danny) McClintick of Campbell River and Linda Webb of Victoria; four grandchildren: Gary and Teri-Lyn Spaven, Bobbi-Jo and Wayne Webb; great-grandchildren: Chase and Grady. In 1936 Dick and Leona Cox established 'Cox's Bakery.' In 1945 Jack and Bobbi started working alongside her parents, and would eventually take over the Bakery until retirement in 1975. She will be sadly missed by her family and her friends whose lives she touched. She was a loving Mother and a devoted Grandmother. By Bobbi's request a private family interment will take place, and she will rest with her husband at Hatley Memorial Gardens. A special Thank You to all of the staff at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for caring for Bobbi. Condolences may be offered at: www.sandsvictoria.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 12 to July 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close