KANHOFFEN, Roberta Kathleen April 6, 1936 - September 4, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dear mother Roberta; but we celebrate that she is now with her Saviour, and ours too...The Lord Jesus Christ. Roberta was born a twin to the late Frederick James and Sadie Glover in The Pas Manitoba. She met her husband in 1955 and they were blessed with four children. Our father took our mother on a vacation to Victoria in 1966. Leaving a Manitoba blizzard to come to mild Victoria convinced Roberta to leave friends and family and move to BC in 1968. Within a week dad had a job with the City of Victoria, the family had a new home, and school for the kids was close by. Roberta loved Victoria, her new beginning at the Alliance Church, and soon her mother and sister moved out to join her. Roberta's working career included time at Simpson Sears, Buckerfields, the Hudson Bay, the Parrot House and Flowerland. When dad started his appliance career, mom was a great partner and the business thrived. When not answering the phones for Abba appliance or doing the bookwork, mom enjoyed the tranquility of her backyard swing. Her hobbies included singing in the church choir, knitting(and boy could she knit), playing rummy with her mom and the occasional bingo game. Roberta persevered through many harsh struggles in her life. She kept going after her mother passed away in 1985 and again after the death of her son Bill in 1991, always leaning on the Lord for comfort. While at the Priory late in life, Roberta enjoyed visits from family and friends and from her dedicated and faithful companion Jill. Roberta was predeceased by her husband Jack in 2016. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Fred and her twin Bob. She is survived by her daughters Jill and Bonnie as well as her son John; son-in-law Terry, daughter-in-law Maureen, plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta is survived also by her sister Marilyn and her family. We all love you Roberta... rest well in His loving arms Well done good and faithful servant... Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. Funeral service by invitation.







