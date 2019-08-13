Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta WEBSTER. View Sign Obituary

WEBSTER, Roberta (Bobbi) Helen March 10, 1921 - August 6, 2019 It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Roberta Helen (Bobbi) Webster at the age of 98 years. Bobbi was born in Montreal and lived in the east until she moved with her husband Bob to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. She worked for many years with United Pharmacies and on their retirement moved to Victoria where their home was always open and inviting for friends and family. Singing, cooking, various crafts and especially knitting were her passion. She loved spending time with friends many of whom she kept contact with from the age of 5. She was well known for her remarkable memory never forgetting a birthday or anniversary of her many friends and family. She loved her family deeply and was predeceased by her husband of 63 years Bob. She is lovingly remembered by her children, Pat, David (Debbie), Ina, Mickey (Heidi), grandchildren, Chandra, Jessica, Cameron and Carley and great-grandchildren Nahla and Santos, her sister in law Yvonne along with many nieces and nephews and friends.





