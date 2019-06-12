Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin M. Duff. View Sign Obituary

DUFF, Robin McKenzie, born March 20, 1934, in Bayham, Ontario passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, at 85 years of age, surrounded by family. Robin is predeceased by his parents Alexander and Ethel; his brothers Edgar, Stuart, Glen; his sisters Eleanor and Veldorah; and his granddaughters Lesley and Kaida. Robin is survived by his wife of 60 years Wilma; his brothers Oakley (Vonne) and Duane (Pam); his children Zoe (Jayson, Danny) and Andrew (Catherine); his grandchildren Kelly, Ashley (Isaac), Jeremy (Tasha), Rory, Scotty (Lauren), Zachary, Kristy (Scott), Jennifer, Ava and Jasper; his great-grandchildren: Maximillian, Serenity, Willow, Emerson and Zavian; and many dearly loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Raised in Corinth, Ontario, Robin earned his BSW and MSW degrees and was an alumnus of Graceland College and the University of Toronto. He was a Professor of Social Work at Humber College, Director of Social Services at Toronto Western Hospital and Senior Social Worker at Grey Bruce Regional Health Centre in Owen Sound where he also served as President of the OPSEU local. He achieved excellence in patient care and had a specialty for palliative care. He retired in 1996 and began a new adventure with Wilma in Victoria, BC. He was also a Pastor, District President and more recently an Evangelist with the Community of Christ Church. He was known for his amazing sermons and compassion. Robin loved his family and kept track of all the birthdays and life stories of several generations. His sense of humour was legendary. His loving, gentle nature touched many people around the world. A Memorial Service will be held June 15, 2019 at Community of Christ Church, 495 Burnside Road East, Victoria, BC at 2:30 pm. (Private Family Funeral was held at First Memorial Dignity Chapel in Victoria, BC), Donations encouraged to World Accord. Published in The Times Colonist on June 12, 2019

