Mom passed away peacefully July 11, 2019, 10 days short of her 90th birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband Keith (March 29, 2006), her parents, Hugh and Elsie Burnett, brothers George and Jim and sister Barbara.



She is survived by her daughter Arlene(Mike), grandson Dale, grandson Marc, great-granddaughters Ashley and Tatianna. Grandson Neal, great-grandson Payne and great-granddaughter Laughlin.



Son Cary(Claudia), granddaughter Cassandra, grandson Cuyler.



Daughter Shelley (Steve), granddaughter Trina (Zoltan), great-grandsons Daylin and Jace, granddaughter Callie.



Son Scott, grandsons Parker and Travis



She also leaves behind her sister Lorraine Moncur, sister-in-laws Pat Burnett and Ruth Barker, numerous nieces and nephews.



Mom's given name was Robina, but she was also known as Robin and Ruby. Mom was born and raised in Victoria. She loved roller skating and was also a member of the Victoria Drill Team, participating in the Victoria Day parade and other parades. Mom lived in Whitehorse for a few years and enjoyed living there. She then met Keith and after a whirlwind romance, they married on August 15, 1952.



Mom's career was in banking, with the majority of years at the Bank of Montreal



After retiring, they moved to Qualicum Beach, and were very involved with the Legion. Mom moved to the Arrowsmith Lodge in Parksville and lived there until 2007. After Dad's passing, Mom moved to the Priory Care Home to be closer to family.



Our family would like to sincerely thank the staff in the Arbutus Cottage for the loving care they provided.



Flowers gratefully declined. Donations (if desired) in Robina's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada.



A small family Celebration of Life is planned.



Lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Rest in Peace Mom.

