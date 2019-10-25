Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robinson (Bob) Rettinger. View Sign Obituary

RETTINGER, Robinson (Bob) Sadly, on September 23, 2019 Robinson (Bob) Rettinger passed away in Parksville, BC. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Angeline, and his younger brother, Roy (Irene). He is survived by his son Keith, daughter Joanne (Gerry), grandchildren Erin (Marius) and Kevin as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Bob was a true 'character' who loved a good story. He was entrepreneurial, social, and believed in building community, which he did through his service as a long-time member of the Lions Clubs of Parksville and Victoria. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse, 241 Moilliet Street, Parksville, BC. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of BC (#300 - 828 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver V5Z 1E8) or the Parksville Lions Club in lieu of flowers. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019

