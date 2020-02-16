Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBINSON William E.. View Sign Obituary

ROBINSON, William E. February 02, 1949 - February 08, 2020 On February 8, 2020 William (Bill) Robinson of Chemainus, BC passed away peacefully at the age of 71, following a stroke. Bill had his wife Sandi by his side, along with his three children, and all were graced with the opportunity to say goodbye. Bill was born in Chemainus on February 2, 1949 to George and Florence (nee Edwards) and was the brother to Danna (deceased 2010) and Dick, of Chemainus. He was well known for his athletic accomplishments as a Canadian basketball star, leading Canada in an exciting medal race in the 1976 Montreal Olympic games. Bill traveled the world playing the game that inspired him. In his own words, "I keep at it because it's what I do best." Ultimately he returned to the place he found the most beautiful, settling permanently in the Cowichan Valley. Bill was well known for his charisma, humor and sharp wit. His crooked smile could light up a room and he was often the life of the party, telling jokes and finding ways to make others laugh. He took great joy in all that Vancouver Island's outdoor life had to offer. He loved to hunt and fish with his son and brother, and a walk in the woods sharing his knowledge of the natural world was his version of church. The beach in front of his family's home in Chemainus was where he found solace and steadfast peace. Bill lived life on his own terms, making his own rules and forging his own path. The adventure was the best part of the journey to him, and he looked for humour in small moments. Bill leaves behind his children, Ella Robinson Backer and Leah Robinson Benazzi, both of Portland, OR, and David Robinson of Chemainus, BC. He took great pride in the antics of his five grandchildren in Oregon, Nick, Adeline, Marnie, Cate and Henry. Sandi, his wife and loving companion feels that although she lost a husband he gave her the gift of a family. We love you and miss you, always. Celebration of life to be held at the Chemainus Legion Hall, Sunday, April 5, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to Kidsport Canada (





ROBINSON, William E. February 02, 1949 - February 08, 2020 On February 8, 2020 William (Bill) Robinson of Chemainus, BC passed away peacefully at the age of 71, following a stroke. Bill had his wife Sandi by his side, along with his three children, and all were graced with the opportunity to say goodbye. Bill was born in Chemainus on February 2, 1949 to George and Florence (nee Edwards) and was the brother to Danna (deceased 2010) and Dick, of Chemainus. He was well known for his athletic accomplishments as a Canadian basketball star, leading Canada in an exciting medal race in the 1976 Montreal Olympic games. Bill traveled the world playing the game that inspired him. In his own words, "I keep at it because it's what I do best." Ultimately he returned to the place he found the most beautiful, settling permanently in the Cowichan Valley. Bill was well known for his charisma, humor and sharp wit. His crooked smile could light up a room and he was often the life of the party, telling jokes and finding ways to make others laugh. He took great joy in all that Vancouver Island's outdoor life had to offer. He loved to hunt and fish with his son and brother, and a walk in the woods sharing his knowledge of the natural world was his version of church. The beach in front of his family's home in Chemainus was where he found solace and steadfast peace. Bill lived life on his own terms, making his own rules and forging his own path. The adventure was the best part of the journey to him, and he looked for humour in small moments. Bill leaves behind his children, Ella Robinson Backer and Leah Robinson Benazzi, both of Portland, OR, and David Robinson of Chemainus, BC. He took great pride in the antics of his five grandchildren in Oregon, Nick, Adeline, Marnie, Cate and Henry. Sandi, his wife and loving companion feels that although she lost a husband he gave her the gift of a family. We love you and miss you, always. Celebration of life to be held at the Chemainus Legion Hall, Sunday, April 5, 2020 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bill's name to Kidsport Canada ( kidsportcanada.ca Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close