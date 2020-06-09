It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Rod Pusch on June 3, 2020. Rod passed away after a long illness, which he took on with determination and courage.



Rod was raised on the farm near Windthorst, Saskatchewan. As a little boy he loved cats and all animals. In his youth he was a talented hockey and football player. He maintained a passion for sports and especially the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the rest of his life. In his 20s Rod became a pilot eventually working for Air Canada's Regional Airline Jazz until his retirement. During his career he was able to travel to many exotic places. Rod was also fortunate to farm with his brother Graham near Windthorst, SK. He loved everything about farming and together they developed an organic farm of which he was very proud. Always a steadfast supporter of human rights, Rod believed in equality and social justice. He would engage family, friends and strangers equally in political discussion. He encouraged everyone to be informed and active, and to support progressive causes. Rod was a vocal supporter of Medicare all his life. We are very thankful for the kind and professional help of the many nurses, aides and doctors who cared for Rod throughout his illness, most recently at home and in the Hospital palliative care unit. Rod was a generous and loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He was predeceased by his mother and father Ruth and Walter Pusch. He is survived by his brother Graham and sister-in-law Mariko, his sister Sylvia, and nephews John [Claire] and Alex Tarnowski and grandnephew Max and by his dear friend Sofi Ottosen and her sons Luc and Mitch. He is also survived by many extended family members and by his loyal and supportive friends.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



