HAVERSLEW, Rod Edwin June 15, 1945 - March 10, 2019 Rod Edwin Haverslew passed away suddenly on March 10, 2019 at the Victoria Hospital in Victoria, British Columbia at the age of 73 years. He will forever be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by Beth his loving wife and best friend of 41 years, sons John (Sun Young) and Dan (Lori), and grandchildren Owen, Maddon, Zephaniah, Patrick, Sara, Noah, Kylee, Kendra, David, Kirsten and Ashleigh and 3 great-grandchildren; brothers Grant (Vera) Haverslew, Jim (Marilyn) Haverslew, sister Barb (Hans) Dressler, sister-in-law Alaine Haubert, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, great nieces and nephews and friends. Rod was predeceased by his parents Ruth and Henning Haverslew, mother and father-in-law Edward and Carol Hurlbut and nephew Warren Haverslew. Celebration of life to be announced at a later date!