PATTERSON, Rod March 19, 1946 - December 28, 2009 Hard to believe it has been Ten years since you've been gone, No one knows the heartache As we try to carry on. Our hearts still ache with sadness And many tears will flow, What it meant to lose you No one will ever know. Our thoughts are always with you Your place no one can fill, In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still. There will always be a heartache, And often a silent tear But always a precious memory, Of the days when you were here! Always in our hearts Rick, Rose, Caitlin, Matt & Family





