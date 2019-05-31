Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roderick David Prewett. View Sign Obituary

PREWETT, Roderick David It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend to many, Rod Prewett. Rod died peacefully, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family on May 26, 2019. Rod leaves behind his adoring wife Judi Prewett, his beloved children Spencer, Jacqueline (Pelle) and Brendan (Naomi), each of whom were so very proud of Rod, his beautiful grandchildren Charlie and Freja, and his cousins Russ (Irene) and Jim, nephews Nick and Ben, nieces Michelle, Angela and Rayne. He was also much loved by his sister-in-law Edris (Val) and brother-in-law John (Suzanne). Rod was predeceased by his parents, Rhoderick and Shirley, and his siblings Ed and Kitty. Rod was born in Victoria on August 4, 1950. He graduated from BCIT in Building Technology in 1974 and enjoyed a vibrant career, first within government, and later as the founding partner of Durwest Construction Management. Rod always said he wanted to leave this earth with something to show for it - and show for it he did, leaving a legacy of exceptional building projects over his lifetime. In the early 2000s, Rod envisioned a much-needed senior's residence in Oak Bay, and Carlton House of Oak Bay was born. Rod worked with tireless passion to bring Carlton House to life. Supported by his business partners Steve and Betsyn Clark, and wife Judi, Carlton House was Rod's proudest accomplishment as a developer, co-owner and operator. Beyond these works, Rod was a person of ideas who liked to get things done. He was kind and generous, charismatic, fun and outgoing and was always there for his family, whose endeavors he supported unconditionally - he lived for his family. Rod will be remembered as someone who brought people together and made sure everyone felt welcome and had a good time. He will also be remembered as someone who could not stop himself from renovating every house he ever lived in! Just ask Judi. The family wishes to thank the following people for their support; Edris, who helped to ease Rod's final days with great love, care and comfort, Deb Braithwaite for her invaluable advice and support, the Hospice PRT and Home Care nurses, and the doctors who helped care for Rod through his illness. To each of you, we are so grateful. A Celebration of Life will take place at Rod and Judi's home on Sunday, July 28 from 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to your charity of choice or Victoria Hospice are appreciated. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 31 to June 2, 2019

