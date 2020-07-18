1/1
Rodney Allen Owens
OWENS, Rodney Allen Rodney passed away suddenly at home on July 13th, 2020 at age 65. Born July 21, 1954 in Yorkton, Sask., Rodney leaves his older brother Richard of Victoria and will also be missed by many dear friends. Rod and family moved to Victoria in 1965. He graduated from Mt. Douglas High School in 1972. The brothers lost their parents, Fred and Merle, in a motor vehicle accident in October 1969. Rod enjoyed nature and spent time in his younger years hiking local trails. He volunteered at the Canadian Cancer Society and other places. In 1979 Rodney committed his life to Jesus and became active with the Christadelphian Church. He enjoyed creating biblical crosswords. Rod appreciated time on his computer researching news and other topics, listening to music and keeping in touch with friends and relatives. Visitation will be held at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 between 6:30 and 8:30 pm. Rod will be buried at Royal Oak Burial Park on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in a private service due to COVID restrictions. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens
4665 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC V8Y 1B4
(250) 385-4465
