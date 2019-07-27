METTERS, Rodney Fredrick It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodney Fredrick Metters, better known as Fred, from complications of COPD and cancer. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley, his daughters, Karen (Steve) and Christina (Martin), and three grandchildren, Allora, Cale and Corben. Fred was an ardent fisherman and hunter, and after 33 years in the Victoria Fire Department, spent many long hours in his garden. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019