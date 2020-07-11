SEINEN, Roelie (nee Stad) passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 after a year of battle with cancer. She was 93 years. Roelie is survived by her loving husband Albert of 64 years. She is also survived by her six children: Bill (Lammy), Corinne, Joyce (Henk), Annette (Roger), Marty, Al (Jacquie), 16 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. Roelie resided in Chemainus BC and was a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Duncan. Roelie touched many lives by her generous hospitality, love of books and gift for needlework. She will be remembered for her love of learning and her love and trust in Jesus Christ. A private memorial will be held with family and close friends.



