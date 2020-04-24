Roger Carter passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2018. Roger began his career at sea at the age of 17, working cruise ships, log barges, train ships and lastly, BC Ferries from where he retired in 2000.
Roger had a passion for sports which likely started with the Canucks. He was a season ticket holder for their first few years in the NHL.
Roger leaves behind his children Lynda, Janice and Rick, 3 step-daughters, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a boat load of friends. He will be missed dearly.
No service by request.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020