Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger CARTER. View Sign Obituary

Roger Carter passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2018. Roger began his career at sea at the age of 17, working cruise ships, log barges, train ships and lastly, BC Ferries from where he retired in 2000.



Roger had a passion for sports which likely started with the Canucks. He was a season ticket holder for their first few years in the NHL.



Roger leaves behind his children Lynda, Janice and Rick, 3 step-daughters, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a boat load of friends. He will be missed dearly.



No service by request.

Roger Carter passed away peacefully at home on April 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara in 2018. Roger began his career at sea at the age of 17, working cruise ships, log barges, train ships and lastly, BC Ferries from where he retired in 2000.Roger had a passion for sports which likely started with the Canucks. He was a season ticket holder for their first few years in the NHL.Roger leaves behind his children Lynda, Janice and Rick, 3 step-daughters, many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a boat load of friends. He will be missed dearly.No service by request. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close