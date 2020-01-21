GALLAGHER, Roger G. It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Roger G. Gallagher on January 16, 2020 in Victoria, BC. The beloved husband and father passed away peacefully with family present. He was predeceased by sons Patrick and Sean. Leaving behind the love of his life, Donna, his children Susan and Don, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren his life was a life well lived. He will always be remembered for his warmth, generosity and kindness. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.pacificcoastcremation.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020