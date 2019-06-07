AUBIN, Roger John It's impossible to imagine that a heart so full of love could ever stop. Roger's first and last heart attack happened on May 26th, 2019. Roger was born to Noelle and John AUBIN in North Vancouver; a baby brother to David, Donna (Terry) Fahlenbock, and the late Janet (John) Wray. Roger leaves a lifetime of happy memories with Marilyn, his wife of 15 years, and daughter Charlotte, his inseparable companion who shares his zest for life and his sense of humour. Of the many people grateful to have had Roger's larger-than-life spirit touch their lives, none are more so than us and he will be in our hearts forever. A million thank-yous to the first responder, ambulance and RJH heroes who tried so very hard to rewrite the ending of this story. Although I forget your names, I will be forever grateful for your heroic efforts and compassion. Charlotte and I would be honoured for you to join us in celebrating a life well lived and a father well loved. Sunday, June 16th at 2:00 pm at Royal Victoria Yacht Club, 3475 Ripon Road, Victoria, BC In lieu of flowers, please donate to Victoria Hospitals Foundation Cardiac Care https://www.victoriahf.ca/memorial-donation or by mail, in memory of Roger. To offer a condolence please visit www.earthsoption.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 7 to June 8, 2019