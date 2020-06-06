VADEBONCOEUR, Roger Noel 1924 - 2020 Roger died peacefully on May 29, 2020 at his residence in Parkwood Court, Victoria, aged 95 years. He will be mourned by his daughters Louise Costello (Michael), Victoria and Suzanne Brisson (Gerald), Katy TX; son-in-law Steven Kawai, Mississauga; grandchildren Patrick (Liane), Los Angeles, Mark (Carolyn) and Daniel (Amber) Costello, Victoria; David (Alison), Ottawa and Paul (Lena) Kawai, Toronto; Eric, Las Vegas, Thomas (Abigail), Houston, TX and Madeline Brisson, Jacksonville Beach, FL; great-grandchildren Roger, Jocelyn, Jack, and Claire Costello. Roger was predeceased by his wife of 69 years Loraine (2016), son John (1991), and daughter Claire Kawai (2013). Roger was born in St. Boniface, Manitoba, where he lived until retirement. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force at the age of 18. Upon discharge in 1945, Roger articled as a C. A. with Shelly & Co., Winnipeg, followed by a 30-year career in Human Resources at St Boniface Hospital. Upon retirement in 1982, Roger and Loraine moved west, first to Regina then to Victoria in 1986. Roger's avocations were in the arts, dabbling in music and photography. Cinema and jazz were his lifelong passions and he had encyclopedic knowledge and extensive collections of both. He passed on his love for music and the arts to his children and grandchildren; this will be his lasting legacy. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Parkwood Court, Roger's home for his final years, for their excellent care, the nursing staff at RJH Medical Day Care for their unfailing kindness, as well as his faithful pastoral visitor whose friendship and stimulating conversation Roger valued. A Funeral Mass was held at Holy Cross Parish, Victoria. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.