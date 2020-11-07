1/1
Roland C. Unwin
September 12, 1966 - November 01, 2020
Roland Collin Unwin, born September 12th 1966, died peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria BC on Sunday November 1st, 2020. Roland was predeceased by his father John (Mac) Unwin. Roland will be dearly missed by his mother Ruth, his wife Kristy, son Jack, daughter Hannah, sisters Avis, Laural, Carla (Dean, Bentley, Ryerson), extended family, friends and long-time customers.

Roland and his wife of 26 years, built a great life together. He devoted all of his love and effort to raising his two children whom he loved more than anything in the world. He began his journey as a hard working knowledgeable mechanic to later becoming a proud business owner. Roland will be remembered for his unconditional love and respect for his family, honesty and kindness, unbelievable work ethic, his friendly smile, genuine personality and his beautiful blue eyes. Our family greatly appreciate and thank everyone who has called with kind words and offerings of assistance. A small gathering in memory of Roland will be held at a later date.

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
