POTTER, Roland Danney (Dan) January 15, 1947 - December 21, 2019 Dan passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 after a long and difficult struggle with Lyme disease. He is survived by his loving wife, Deirdre, sisters, Marie and Evone and brother, Bud (Pat), He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law, Monica (Jed), Mandy (Jim) and Debbie, nephew Edward (Natacha), cherished great-niece Catalina and nephew, Colin (Bree). He will also be missed by his special little cat, Robin. Dan was a kind, gentle, multi-talented man who would drop everything to help someone in need. He touched many lives and will be sorely missed by those who knew him. The family would like to thank Dr. Amelia Patillo who provided exceptional comfort and care for Dan during the past year. A family service was held for Dan on December 30 and there also will be a Celebration of Dan's life at Prospect Lake Community Hall on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm. If you wish, wear your blue jeans to honour Dan. In lieu of flowers contributions to Global Lyme Alliance or Canadian Lyme Association can be made in Dan's memory.





