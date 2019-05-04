Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roland John Taylor. View Sign Obituary

TAYLOR, Roland John December 20, 1931 - March 18, 2019 With family at his side, Roland passed peacefully. Predeceased by his wife Patsey and lovingly remembered by his daughters; Rolanne (Barry), Ronique (Derek), Joninne (Peter), Lynelle (Dave), along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roland was born in Granby, Quebec and made Victoria, BC his home. He had multiple careers, working in the culinary/catering field, and as a correctional officer, but most memorably, as a professional ballroom dance instructor. He was actively involved in community and a life-long member with the Lion's Club. Later in life Roland moved to Duncan, BC where his community involvement continued and he met many new friends. His fun, caring nature will be missed. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sunridge-Park Place Seniors Living and the compassionate staff at Cowichan District Hospital. At Roland's request, a private family celebration will be held. Online condolences may be made at CARE Funeral Services at: www.carefuneral.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 4 to May 5, 2019

