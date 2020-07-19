BACHYNSKI, Rolande Elizabeth Sadly on December 23, 2019, Rolande (Rollie) lost her battle with cancer. Rollie is survived by husband John, son Joshua (Melissa), son Ira (Krista) grandchildren (Claire and Cole). Predeceased by Mother (Eva), Father (Andre) and sister (Lorraine). Rollie had many life interests including church, accounting, girl guides, camping at Blue Lake, golf and so much more. Rolle loved ALL and was loved by ALL. She is and will be missed by ALL.







