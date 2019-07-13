Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rolf Frank Kowalsky. View Sign Service Information Earth's Option - Cremation and Burial Services 5 - 831 Devonshire Rd Victoria , BC V9A 4T5 (778)-440-8500 Obituary

KOWALSKY, Rolf Frank September 6, 1930 - July 4, 2019 Dad died peacefully with all his family by his side after courageously battling cancer. Rolf leaves behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Brigitte Kowalsky; his children Bernice Higgins (Geoff) and Glenn Kowalsky (Sandra); and his grandchildren Jeremy (Jasmine) and Gillian Higgins (Wes), Tara and Laura Kowalsky. The world will miss this beautiful and gentle soul. Rolf was a self-made man immigrating to Canada with his wife in 1957, learning a new language, creating a business, and building a home for his cherished family. Rolf was always game for travel and local adventures. He became a regular on the bus once he gave up his driver's license and made full use of his personal mobility scooter. Nothing kept Rolf down and he never complained. Everyone loved this man. Thank you to the many family and friends who helped make dad's life easier and joyful. Thank you to Dr. D. Woodley, The Red Cross, Victoria Cancer Clinic, VIHA home care, the nurses and staff at St. Charles Manor. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on July 20, 2019 at the Victoria Edelweiss Club, 108 Niagara Street, Victoria, B.C. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Red Cross or the B.C. Cancer Foundation. To leave a condolence or make a donation, please visit







