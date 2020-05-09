We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ron Marshall on May 5, 2020. Born in Edmonton Jan 5, 1938 and predeceased by parents Gordon and Pat Marshall. Survived by Eileen, his loving wife of 58 years and children Gord (Linda), Donnie, Ronda (Rob) and Robbie and grandchildren Lauren, Paige, Brett (Kassandra) and Corey. Ron grew up in Victoria and spent countless hours playing lacrosse, hockey, and working as a “Rink Rat” at the Memorial Arena. He played for the Junior Shamrocks that won the BC Championship and competed for the Minto Cup in 1957 and 58. He played for the Sr. Shamrocks in 1966 and went on to referee in the WLA for many years. Ron played hockey in the Big-6 league, often to full houses on Friday nights. Ron worked for Oak Bay Municipality and eventually retired from the BC Assessment Authority after a lengthy career. He spent many years coaching his son’s hockey, lacrosse and ball teams. He always said “Keep your head up!” just before you went on the ice. He managed Fastball teams at Heywood and Central Park and spent countless hours at track meets, Hyacinth Softball Park, and travelling with Ronda to major figure skating competitions. Ron played Old-timers hockey and loved to attend the Snoopy Tournament in Santa Rosa. He made many lifelong friends and looked forward to seeing all of them at their annual sports gatherings. You couldn’t go to a sports event with Ron without hearing someone shout “Hey Ronnie” and stop by to talk about the good old days. Ron had a quick wit and the sports conversations were always fun. Ron and Eileen loved their grandchildren, attending all their games, concerts, musicals and recitals. He was known to have a “secret” goody bag of penny candy for the grandkids after every event. Ron never missed a game. His kids and grandkids were his favorite sports stars. Family would like to thank the Oak Bay Lodge staff for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date when it is safe to gather once again. Many have reached out to family with stories and kind words. Thank you to all. We know that dad is lacing ‘em up on a clean sheet of ice, with a cold beer ready for after the game. You will be forever missed and never forgotten. Love you Dad. “Keep your head up!”



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store