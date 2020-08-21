Ron Gannon

GANNON, Ron March 22, 1945 - August 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Dad and husband. He died at home, with his family by his side. Dad will be forever missed by his wife Wendy of over 55 years, his sister Rosalie (Neville), his four kids: Vicki (Simon), Shane, Teresa (Andrew), and Corey (Launa), his grandkids: Jessica, Jillian, Riley, Joscelin, Keira, Mason and Rae, his great grandkids, his in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dad was born in Nanaimo and grew up in Harewood. He spent his summers at the family cabin at the Lagoon where he met Wendy. Many special times were had there. When he wasn't at work longshoring, he was outdoors doing what he loved - fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed a good game of crib. He adored his grandkids and spent the better part of the last 15 years at hockey rinks, soccer and rugby fields, and lacrosse boxes. In keeping with Dad's wishes there will be no funeral; instead, family and close friends will get together at a later date to celebrate his life. We love you Dad/Ron - always in our hearts.