SCATTERGOOD, Ron We are sad to announce that Ron Scattergood passed away on July 21, 2020, he was 84. He leaves behind his two daughters, Nancy and Terri, two grandsons, Noel and Tyler, great-grandson, Danny and sister MaryAnne Gower. Ron was pre-deceased by his two wives, Joey and Ev. Born in Quebec, Ron moved to Victoria as a young boy and joined the Canadian Air Force at 19 years old as a navigator with Squadron 409 out of Comox. He, Joey and his young family lived in Europe, Florida and many places in Canada in his 10 years in the Airforce. Ron left the AirForce in 1965 and became a successful realtor in Victoria. Following this he was a well-known and successful land developer, creating many subdivisions in the Western Communities. He was responsible for naming over 50 streets and roads in the area. Never one to sit still, after retiring from land development he worked for the Commissionaires until he was 82. Ron had a great attitude towards life, always positive, loved to laugh, loved to socialize with his many friends and loved his family. He will be deeply missed.







