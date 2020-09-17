1/1
YOUNG, Ron December 15, 1947 - September 9, 2020 It didn't get much better than Ron Young. And though we will miss him terribly his battle with Alzheimer's is finally over. He is on the other side in the loving arms of Jessie, Jean, Chuck, Don, Casey and Robbie. Although Ron was an only child, his family was immense. He was a gentle giant among those that knew him, and a Tom Selleck look-alike. Ron was a great hugger, a favourite uncle, and a twinkle toed dancer. He loved all animals, especially dogs. Some of his favourite things included slow pitch, golfing with his buddies, and together with his wife Judy, entertaining their friends with many backyard barbecues. Survived by his loving wife Judy, sons Josh and Danny (Pippa) and grandkids Liam, Madison and Broden. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to the Victoria Humane Society or Elder Care Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.firstmemorialfuneral.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
