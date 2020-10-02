Ronald (Ron) Arthur Miguez passed away suddenly at the age of 73 on September 24, 2020.



With his infectious laugh and huge photogenic smile, Ron will be remembered as a friend to all.



He is survived by his children John (Laura) and Jeff (Shailu), grandchildren Jayden, Kayla, Samaeya, and Abigail, brother Fred (Karys) and sister Mary (Ross); sister-in-law’s Lynn and Bridget as well as countless nieces, nephews, extended family members and close friends.



Ron grew up on James Island where his father worked at an explosives plant. After moving to Victoria and graduating Claremont High School Ron worked with his father until saving enough money to travel the World. While living and working as a firefighter in The North Island of New Zealand he met Jill before returning to Port Alberni where he was excited to return to his career as a firefighter with the City of Port Alberni before starting a family.



As a loving and devoted family man, Ron cherished the time he had with his sons, friends, coworkers and later grandchildren. Always happy and active, Ron would cultivate new relationships through water aerobics at the local pool, walking the track, riding his bike in the trails or watching his grandchildren’s soccer games in the rain.



He especially valued the friendships he made while fishing down the canal.



Ron was a hardworking City firefighter for over 31 years. Ron is remembered by his colleagues and friends for his great humour, strong opinions and could always be counted on to have your back. Ron’s firefighter family will miss him deeply.



Ron’s journey was full, exciting and of service to his community.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to those who answered Ron’s call for help before his journey back home to be with his brothers.



A service will be held at a later date.



