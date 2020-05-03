Ronald Albert Slegg died peacefully at Saanich Peninsula Hospital on April 29, 2020, at the age of 70.



He is survived by his wife Patti; his children Jennifer, Steven and Amy (Andrei); grandchildren Hayley, Darren, Evan and Matthew; and his siblings Bob, Linda and Patricia. He is predeceased by his parents, Eric and Ruby.



Ron was born on December 13, 1949, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria. He spent his early life in Sidney and attended Sidney Elementary School, where he made many lifelong friends. He then attended North Saanich High, and later, when the family moved to Victoria, Oak Bay High.



Growing up in Sidney, Ron loved hockey, football, boating and water skiing on Shawnigan Lake with his many friends. He later attended UVic and UBC, graduating with a Commerce degree. After university, he started work at the family sawmill, Slegg Forest Products, in Cowichan Bay. It was in the office where he met his future wife Patti, and they continued sharing an office through the years.



Ron and Patti were married in 1973 and had three children, Jennifer, Steven and Amy. Later, Ron and family moved back to Sidney to work in the family building supply business, started as Slegg Brothers by his father Eric and his uncle Maurice (Morris), and later as Slegg Lumber with his brother Bob, which they grew to include locations throughout Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.



In his career, he worked virtually every job at the store, including truck driver, forklift operator, sales, general manager and ultimately president. In later years he became quite involved with the company buying group, Tim-BR Mart, and served as Chairman of the Board for many years.



At Sleggs, Ron always kept his office door open, because he considered all staff to be family and all customers as friends. One of the hardest days of his life was the day he and Bob sold the business, as he missed going in to work and not chatting to everyone every day. Even in retirement, he still kept in touch with many former employees and customers, and hardly a day would go by when he wouldn't run into someone he knew while walking around Sidney.



In his personal life, he was a devoted husband to Patti and an outstanding father and grandfather. An avid boater, golfer and world traveler, he was an active person, and hosted spring break family vacations with all the kids and grandkids each year. One of his happiest moments was when he was able to reacquire his old 1969 MGB from his college days.



He also enjoyed tinkering in the engine room of his boat while traversing through the San Juan and Gulf Islands each summer, with his favorite stops being Roche Harbor, Friday Harbor, Montague Harbour and Ganges Harbour on Salt Spring Island.



A celebration of life (or as Ron would call it, a staff party) will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Society.



