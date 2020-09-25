Suckling, Ronald Alfred passed away August 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years Sandy; children Brian (Brenda), Kevin (Karen) and Shawn (Jodi); grandchildren Trevor, Jessie, Jeremy, Josh, Tyler 1, Tyler 2, Geoff and Vanessa; brother Stuart (Mary Gail) as well as his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother David.



Ron served 20 years in the Royal Canadian Navy followed by multiple years of volunteer work spread amongst various sports in both Sooke and Victoria. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VGH on North 6D. No service by request.



