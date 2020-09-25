1/1
RONALD A. SUCKLING
March 03, 1936 - August 25, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suckling, Ronald Alfred passed away August 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Ron is survived by his wife of 51 years Sandy; children Brian (Brenda), Kevin (Karen) and Shawn (Jodi); grandchildren Trevor, Jessie, Jeremy, Josh, Tyler 1, Tyler 2, Geoff and Vanessa; brother Stuart (Mary Gail) as well as his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother David.

Ron served 20 years in the Royal Canadian Navy followed by multiple years of volunteer work spread amongst various sports in both Sooke and Victoria. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VGH on North 6D. No service by request.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved