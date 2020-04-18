Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Battersby. View Sign Obituary

BATTERSBY, Ronald Ronald Battersby passed away in the early evening of April 2nd, 2020 at the Royal Jubilee Hospital following three months of declining health. He lived a long full life and maintained a good natured but feisty attitude into his final days. His family fondly remember celebrating his 100th birthday in June 2019 while enjoying a few pints, the good company of family, friends and his offerings of toasts, recollections and speeches of thanks. Born less than a year after the close of WW1 on June 8th, 1919 to Hannah Elizabeth and Arthur Jackson Battersby in Penrith Cumberland in N.W. England. He is pre-deceased by his wife Helen Anne, his parents and brother Ted and is survived by his sons Kevin and Keith. Ronald began his adventures early, leaving home at 15 and a half to begin apprenticeship at No. 1 School of Technical Training at Royal Air Force Halton. He later served in Gibraltar supporting Malta and North Africa and ending his first phase of service in Algiers. Following acceptance for air crew and initial training he was selected and trained as a navigator and ended up earning his commission. Later heading west to Vancouver in preparation for deployment to Burma. Events unfolded differently and Ronald found himself back in England with choices to make. Canada had left its mark and drew Ronald back. Following WW2 , Ronald demobilised in England and shortly thereafter emigrated to Canada. Travelling by sea on the Empire MacRae and then back to Winnipeg by early April 1946 where he had "unfinished business". Winnipeg was to be home for some 19 years. During which time he spent 16 years working for United Grain Growers. In 1953 he met Helen Anne Cromarty at the Winnipeg Tennis Club and on August 28th, 1954 they married at the Cromarty family cabins on Lake of the Woods. Kevin and Keith arrived a few years later. The west coast and travel had not finished with Ronald and in 1965 the family moved to Victoria travelling west by rail. That being the farthest west he could convince his wife Anne to move to. Later that year Ronald became a Canadian citizen on November 1st, 1965. He began another career with Canada Post shortly thereafter which lasted until 1984. The family put down roots in Oak Bay in 1967 where Ronald and Anne lived happily in their own home for 50 years. Both Anne and Ronald actively enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, watching their sports, dance and activities. With outings to various beaches being a favourite. Ronald was an avid philatelist and member of several stamp clubs where he developed many long-standing friendships. He also maintained many connections with his co-workers and friends at Canada Post. On the occasion of his 100th birthday he was honoured and recognized by several groups of friends and ex co-workers. Ronald and family enjoyed numerous adventures on the back roads and beaches of Vancouver Island. Ronald often with camera in hand. In retirement they also loved the adventure of travel to the United Kingdom, Eastern Canada and even a cruise from Brazil to Chile. While the range of his wanderings shrank over the years, he continued to enjoy his walks around the neighbourhood and local beaches either by himself or with family until last fall. He will be remembered with love and fond memories by his family and friends. The family regrets that under the current circumstances of necessary isolation that only family will be able to attend Ronald's funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to organizations which are supporting the health care professionals who are so important to all of us. We thank you all for the care and attention given to Ronald in his final months and days. Condolences and messages may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com and through email to [email protected] Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020

