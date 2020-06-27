Ronald Bradley (Ron) Iris
IRIS, Ronald (Ron) Bradley May 4, 1957 - June 17, 2020 Ron died at Nigel House, Victoria, on June 17 of complications following a stroke. He grew up in Langstaff (Richmond Hill), Ontario, son of the late Fred and Doris Iris, and worked at a variety of jobs before settling on Cortes Island, B.C., and the life of a tree planter, which took him to many places around the west coast and beyond. He later operated the Cortes Recycling Centre and was well known around the community. His many friends in both Ontario and B.C. will remember his love of life, unflappable patience, and sly good humour. He was one of the few people ever to consider building a house out of a Volkswagen van welded on top of a school bus and then actually carry it out. He leaves behind his sister Carolyn Berry (David) of Victoria, brothers Randy and Rob of Cortes Island, brother David (Nancy) of Port Severn, Ontario, and numerous friends in two provinces. A celebration of his life will be held on Cortes Island at a later date. Many thanks to the staff of Nigel House for their care and kindness over the past two years. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
