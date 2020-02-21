BRUNSDON, Ronald Brent August 18, 1948 - December 1, 2019 Ron of Victoria, BC passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 71. Ron was born in Hardisty, Alberta and was the second son of Bert Brunsdon and Margaret Brunsdon (nee Morrison). Ron is survived by his son David, daughter-in-law Hilary and daughter Katharine (Kate) and his adored grandchildren Zoe and Noah. Ron graduated from high school in Lanigan, Saskatchewan in 1965 and from the University of Saskatchewan in 1970 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. For Ron, family both immediate and extended, was the most important aspect of his life. Ron was a devoted father, grandfather and a great friend to those who knew him. He loved his annual vacations with David and Kate and his annual trek to the United States to celebrate "American Thanksgiving" with his brother. Ron had a long and distinguished career in labor relations, primarily dispute resolution, with such organizations as the Industrial Relations Board Government of the Alberta Government, the Government of British Columbia, Labatt's, and the Municipality of Victoria. In addition to his beloved family, Ron will be greatly missed by his family and their siblings; his sister Peggy in Regina, and his brothers; Rick in Saskatoon, Scott in Arizona and Doug in Sherwood Park. Ron also had numerous cousins on both sides of the family which he loved to maintain contact with. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020