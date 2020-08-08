Ronald Calvin Bennett passed away peacefully at Surrey Memorial Hospital on the morning of June 20. His memory and stories will be carried on by his loving wife Judy, children Niki and Beni and their spouses Martin and Nicole. He also leaves behind his greatest joy in life, his grandchildren, Hayden Bennett, Zoé Lauzé, Anakin Bennett, Matilda Lauzé and Liam Bennett. Jud's comfort is in knowing that Ron is now reunited with their first child Calvin.



Ron was an adventurer and traveler and was most known for the crazy stories he told while growing up in Lethbridge, Alta, Victoria, B.C. and working for his father-in-law on Warren Tugs.



Ron met the love of his life in Miss Moffat's grade two class at Vic West in Esquimalt, but the sparks would not fly until high school when Ron muscled the nerve to ask for Jud's phone number. Ron was 19 when he married Jud.



Ron was a loving family man and very generous to everyone around him. His start in life was not ideal and grew up without the security of parents. He fondly remembers the times living with his siblings Rick, Dawn and Gail at his grandparents home, Mike and Catherine Mierzurak, in Lethbridge, Alta. And later in life, with his younger brother Don. He was also so grateful that his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Darryl and Ruth Warren, were so accepting into their family and he spoke often of this.



Ron was a hard worker and had unlimited stories about his employment. He worked for B.C. Ferries, B.C. Forest, The Camsell weather ship, Warren Tugs and RivTow. Wanting to spend more time with his young family, Ron started working in Vancouver as a contractor until he retired .







Jud and Ron loved cruising with family and friends along the the B.C. coast and the San Juan islands in their beloved boat Blackfish, and lived through the heydays of Point Robert's notorious 'N' dock.



Right up to the end, Ron was still planning to go see a new yacht that had just come up for sale.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to any charity that enriches the lives of underprivileged children.



Gracioni



