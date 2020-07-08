Ron passed away peacefully, with Linda, the love of his life by his side, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his mother Constance in 2002, father William in 2012, brother Tom in 2017 and granddaughter Lucy in 2014. He is survived by his three loving children Ron Jr (Megan), Chris, Jessica (Aaron) and two adored grandchildren April and Austin. He leaves behind his sister Susan (Bill) and brothers David and Bill (Dale), plus many nieces and nephews.



Ron, born and raised in Victoria kept his lifelong friendships close till this day. He graduated from Esquimalt High in 1971. He became a self-taught mechanic, restoring his favorite 50’s Chevys. He excelled at sports with the London Boxing and Royal Athletics clubs.



A proud career long member of the Boilermakers Lodge 191, he started working as a welder with Center Shipyards. He continued his career with Yarrows, Vic Ship, Point Hope, Dockyard, Milou Holdings and Seaspan. Though he was a ticketed welder, he was idolized for his skills and expertise as a steel fitter. He easily grasped new technologies, and was involved in some major projects that he was extremely proud of, such as the redesign and installation of armored personnel carrier protection for our troops, and major refits and modifications to the BC Ferries fleet. He was quick witted and always had time for a laugh with his fellow ‘low-life welder’ friends and colleagues.



Jeds was a kind and generous man who would do anything for his friends and acquaintances - a move, some electrical work, a welding project, a plumbing upgrade, and then share a Lucky or two.



Ron got the travel bug when he met Linda, a travel agent. They travelled the world together and she set up the well-known “Reno Reptile Runs” for him with his brothers and friends. His stories have become folklore. Who doesn’t know of his trips to Tofino with friends as a young man? During his last year of illness, short trips in the camper van with Linda, were joyful and memorable.



Ron was proudest of his long and happy marriage with Linda, and of their children and what exceptional adults they have become.



Linda and family would like to thank Dr. Stamp-Vincent and staff, nurses Lance, Annie, Bernice, and Emma for their exceptional care of Ron. Due to COVID19 a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As a tribute to Ron, please hold your loved ones close and raise a glass in honour of a life well lived.



