DAKIN, Ronald Clifford R.C.A.F. - 25 years, Retired Passed away peacefully 4 July 2020 at Victoria General Hospital. Born 6 October 1931 in Westport, Nova Scotia. Survived by Pauline, his wife of 66 years, daughter Deborah Urquhart, son Timothy and wife Betty, and two much loved grandchildren, Trevor Urquhart and Ashley Dakin. Per Ardua Ad Astra A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired donations may be made in Ron's memory to: Ministry of Mercy, through Friendship Community Church Ph. 250-652-2723 Email office@friendshipcommunity.ca