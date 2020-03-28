Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Cyril Tomlinson. View Sign Obituary

TOMLINSON, Ronald Cyril Ronald Cyril Tomlinson born June 8th, 1934, finished his life journey on March 15, 2020. Ron was the son of Reginald and Gladys Tomlinson, he is survived by his wife Miriam, two sons William and John, grandson Jaxon, brother Ken and sister Gina McGavin. As an adventurous young man, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, alone or with his friends. Ron loved exploring his family history, classical music, collecting Cadillac cars and meeting people. Having graduated from high school in 1952 his first full time job was working for the CPR in the engine room on the Princess Kathleen, a job that ended when the ship sank, with Ron being on the last watch. An elementary school teacher, he particularly enjoyed science classes. While a student at UVic, he worked as a bus driver for what is now BC Transit. Upon retiring as a teacher, he returned to driving buses, enjoying the opportunity to interact with his passengers and provide local colour when driving tourists. While working as a desk clerk at the Empress Hotel, he met Miriam, his future wife and mother of their two sons William and John. In his later years he became quite active with Victoria Secular Humanist Association. He will be missed and long remembered by those who knew him and loved him. Funeral service to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at







Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020

