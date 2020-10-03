Ron was born January 17, 1939 and passed away September 17, 2020 after suffering a stroke. He was a native Victorian.



Ron was predeceased by his parents Charles and Marion Barrieau, his infant sister Marion, and his wife Patricia. Ron was a loving step-father to Debby Montgomery (Ian) and Shelly Washington for 45 years, and will be fondly remembered by step-grandchildren Robert and Tia Washington. he is survived by his loving partner Lynda Rosemus and her extended family.



Since childhood, Ron spent a lot of time with cousins Richard Brown (Dawn Svendsen) and Marion Craigmyle (nee Dempster), who were more like siblings to him. They will miss him dearly. Ron attended Craigflower, Doncaster, and Lansdowne schools and then, after working at the Empress Hotel, he spent over 25 years as a valued employee at Eaton's.



One of the original Rink rats at Memorial Arena, Ron kept busy with sports throughout his life including baseball, hockey, curling, lacrosse, and he played a lot of golf at Cordova Bay. He enjoyed the outdoors, and loved and cared for animals. In retirement, he was an avid reader, spent hours doing jigsaw puzzles, building bird houses, and loved to shop.



A constant and loyal friend to many, Ron was extremely generous, always willing to lend a hand when anyone needed anything. He spent many happy summer days being with friends at Honeymoon Bay on Lake Cowichan. With a big heart, he brought laughter and smiles to kids' faces and left a lasting impression on all who knew him.



Our thanks to all the health care workers who cared for Ron. Donations in Ron's memory greatly appreciated to a charity of your choice.



