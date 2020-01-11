COULTER, Ronald E. March 2, 1933 - December 24, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ron on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife Grace, sons Bruce (Joanne) and Wayne, daughter Cindy Byerley (Dave), 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. There will be no service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Diabetes Association or a charity of one's choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020