On Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, Ron Huck passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, after an all-too-brief journey with ALS. Survived by Heather, his loving wife of 25 years, his two beautiful daughters Hailey (Steve) and Erin, his brother Lawrie (Lynn), his niece Angela and nephew Lawrie.
Ron was born on August 31st, 1954 in Victoria, B.C. to Joy and Lawrie Huck. He started a 23-year career with the Provincial Government when he was 17. At the age of 40, he made a significant change and was recruited by the Saanich Municipal Police force, a decision that he never regretted. He graduated with distinction from the Police Academy in June 1996 just a year after marrying Heather in Maui. After a stellar 11-year career with Saanich Police, he regretfully retired in 2006. He was then hired by the Legislative Assembly Protection Services where he quickly moved up the ranks to the position of Staff Sergeant. He was forced to retire in May 2019 due to the progression of his disease.
Ron was a loving husband and father, completely devoted to his two girls. He also had a passion for English football, aircraft, travel and photography. He was well respected by all who knew him and was known for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humour as well as his kind, honest, compassionate and generous spirit. He will be sadly missed.
Ron’s family would like to thank the many family members and friends who supported them during this journey, as well as many professionals including Dawn and Dr M. Ward, Dr J. Reid, Dr N. McLeod, Palliative Nurse Sarah, Dr K. Trouton, Alisha and Byron of Bayshore, many from Island Health, but especially Occupational Therapist Nancy S., the ALS Society of B.C., along with Ron’s friends and colleagues at Saanich Police and Heather’s friends at Bayside Middle School.
Donations gratefully accepted to the ALS Society of B.C. A celebration of life may take place later in the summer if conditions allow. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.earthsoption.com.
Published in The Times Colonist from May 22 to May 24, 2020.