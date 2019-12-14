Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RONALD E. TINNEY. View Sign Obituary

Our very beloved Ron, aged 88, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by family and the prayerful support of friends.



Ron was born a Sourdough in Whitehorse, YT, the youngest of five children born to William and Maud Tinney (nee Wall). The family moved to Vancouver in 1937 when Ron was 6. He graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1949, and completed his Bachelor of Education at UBC. His first teaching position was in Squamish, BC, before becoming a school principal in Port Alberni. He carried on to complete his Doctorate of Education at the University of Minnesota in 1968, and, on July 1st of that year, began his career as Associate Professor in the Department of Educational Psychology & Leadership Studies at the University of Victoria. Ron was a well-respected, engaging and compelling instructor and mentor to many aspiring teachers who went on to inspire generations of school children to learn. He was appointed to the position of Emeritus Associate Professor following his retirement on July 1st, 1994.



Ron enjoyed his final working years as a Captain of the Victoria Harbour Ferries on the Gorge Tour Route, captivating tourists with his engaging historical tales, some of which were true. He went on to enjoy volunteer work with the Victoria Police Department working as a member of a crime watch team engaged in initiatives designed to help reduce the incidence of crime.



Ron was a spiritual, artistic, creative and adventurous man, whose love of life was contagious to all who knew him. He enjoyed many grand outdoor adventures with his family growing up in the Yukon, and in turn shared many more with his own family throughout the years. This deep love and fascination with nature endured throughout his life both on and off the water. In his final years walks in nature with family and friends were a favorite past-time. He enjoyed soccer, tennis and golfing with buddies as recreational pursuits. He was a gifted carpenter and explored many forms of art, including painting and pottery. Music was a fundamental part of who he was from the day he was born, and filled his entire life. He shared this love with family and friends as a guitar player, singer, and accomplished banjo player. His quest for peace and spiritual fulfilment were an important part of his journey. He remained actively engaged for many years in the life of his church both at the parish and the Diocesan levels.



Ron is predeceased by his three siblings, Jim, Gwen and Roy, brothers-in-law Seamus and Kerry (Carolyn) and is survived by the love of his life, Mary-Anne Tinney (nee Keilty), his four children, Lisa (Russ), Derek (Pat), Valla (Iain) and Yvonne (Chad), their mother Joyce, grandchildren Cole, Ria and West, his brother Art, brothers-in-law Rory and Sean (Sharon), and many nieces and nephews.



Heartfelt thanks to friends and the many who helped to make the journey gentle.



A service will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd in Victoria on Wednesday, December 18th at 1pm with reception to follow. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of choice would be appreciated.

Our very beloved Ron, aged 88, passed away peacefully in hospital surrounded by family and the prayerful support of friends.Ron was born a Sourdough in Whitehorse, YT, the youngest of five children born to William and Maud Tinney (nee Wall). The family moved to Vancouver in 1937 when Ron was 6. He graduated from Kitsilano High School in 1949, and completed his Bachelor of Education at UBC. His first teaching position was in Squamish, BC, before becoming a school principal in Port Alberni. He carried on to complete his Doctorate of Education at the University of Minnesota in 1968, and, on July 1st of that year, began his career as Associate Professor in the Department of Educational Psychology & Leadership Studies at the University of Victoria. Ron was a well-respected, engaging and compelling instructor and mentor to many aspiring teachers who went on to inspire generations of school children to learn. He was appointed to the position of Emeritus Associate Professor following his retirement on July 1st, 1994.Ron enjoyed his final working years as a Captain of the Victoria Harbour Ferries on the Gorge Tour Route, captivating tourists with his engaging historical tales, some of which were true. He went on to enjoy volunteer work with the Victoria Police Department working as a member of a crime watch team engaged in initiatives designed to help reduce the incidence of crime.Ron was a spiritual, artistic, creative and adventurous man, whose love of life was contagious to all who knew him. He enjoyed many grand outdoor adventures with his family growing up in the Yukon, and in turn shared many more with his own family throughout the years. This deep love and fascination with nature endured throughout his life both on and off the water. In his final years walks in nature with family and friends were a favorite past-time. He enjoyed soccer, tennis and golfing with buddies as recreational pursuits. He was a gifted carpenter and explored many forms of art, including painting and pottery. Music was a fundamental part of who he was from the day he was born, and filled his entire life. He shared this love with family and friends as a guitar player, singer, and accomplished banjo player. His quest for peace and spiritual fulfilment were an important part of his journey. He remained actively engaged for many years in the life of his church both at the parish and the Diocesan levels.Ron is predeceased by his three siblings, Jim, Gwen and Roy, brothers-in-law Seamus and Kerry (Carolyn) and is survived by the love of his life, Mary-Anne Tinney (nee Keilty), his four children, Lisa (Russ), Derek (Pat), Valla (Iain) and Yvonne (Chad), their mother Joyce, grandchildren Cole, Ria and West, his brother Art, brothers-in-law Rory and Sean (Sharon), and many nieces and nephews.Heartfelt thanks to friends and the many who helped to make the journey gentle.A service will be held at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd in Victoria on Wednesday, December 18th at 1pm with reception to follow. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close