Ronald F.L. RADBOURNE
August 17, 1955 - October 31, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Radbourne announce his death on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

Ron was born August 17, 1955 in Victoria BC and remained there his entire life. Also known as Skinny or Roadhouse, Ron was a great friend to many and loved dearly by his family. Ron was a Journeyman Glazier for 30 plus years and was well known and respected in the industry.

Ron met Lynn on August 10, 1989. They quickly fell in love and moved in together October 31, 1989 with Lynn's youngest daughters, Wendy and Sarah, to whom he quickly became not SIMPLY a stepfather but a loving dad. Ron and Lynn were married on October 28, 2000 in Abbotsford BC and celebrated with all their friends in Victoria later that evening.

When not working and spending time with family, Ron could be found working in his garden or spending time riding his Harley and hanging out with friends. He was also a member of the Victoria 8Ball Association and played on many teams over the years.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Lynn Radbourne, his brothers, Donald, Brian (Liz), Wayne and Neil (Katie), 5 stepdaughters, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father Ronald Walter Radbourne and his mother (Marie) Georgette Radbourne (nee Turcotte).

Due to COVID restrictions, a funeral service will not be held, however, there will be a celebration of life in the spring of 2021. In the meantime, friends and family are encouraged to post photos, stories and memories of Ron on his Memorial Facebook page.

Condolences can also be sent to 3950 Cherrilee Crescent, Victoria, BC V8N 1R9

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
