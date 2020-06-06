It is with great sorrow and loss that we announce the passing of our father Ronald Frederick Barber. For the last few years Dad's health had been steadily declining. On the 24th of April, Dad was admitted to Saanich Peninsula Hospital. Dad's health continued to worsen while we took turns by his bedside. Dad passed late in the evening of May 9th 2020 ending his brave battle with Cancer.



Ron was born in Hamilton Ontario June 3rd 1939 to his loving parents Harold and Nelly Barber. From an early age Dad knew he had to work hard if he was to get anywhere in life. In 1967 Ron graduated with a Law Degree from the University of Western Ontario. Shortly after, with his wife Charlwyn and their first child Pamela, they travelled to Vancouver BC where he articled at Bull, Housser & Tupper, one of BC largest law firms. A year later Ron moved his young family to Victoria where he secured a position with Cox Taylor Bryant, becoming a full partner in the years to follow. In 1969 Ron became a father once again, this time to twin boys: Colin and Darryl.



Dad loved adventure. He learned to fly and piloted his Beechcraft V35B Bonanza and flew across the country. He later learned to ride a motorcycle and rode that across Canada as well. However, Dad loved sailing above all. With his second wife Antoinette, he circumnavigated Vancouver Island, and then sailed to San Francisco. Later in life Dad sailed on... sailing to many places in the world on his own boats, as crew, or simply as passenger. In later years Dad sailed across the Atlantic on the Queen Mary 2, then across the Pacific on a friend’s small sailboat from the Mainland to Hawaii.



In 1991 Dad was appointed to the Bench of the Supreme Court of British Columbia as Master, where he sat as a Judge until 2007. In the end Dad had practiced Law for over 40 years! In retirement, Dad could be found reading and looking out to sea from his waterfront patio stating “I’ve done that… what’s next?”



We remember our Dad, who instilled his infectious optimism not only to us, but to all those around him. Many of his friends and acquaintances have confided how much they appreciated his encouraging words and help towards their dreams. Dad will be dearly missed by his children: Pamela (Hans), Darryl (Catherine), and Colin (Candi), his grandchildren Eden, Charlie, Calin, Emmi, and Elijah, and his friends, whom he cherished and encouraged along the way.



Due to COVID a private celebration honoring our father's life will be held with family only this Sunday June 07, 2020. Please hold us and our father in your thoughts and prayers.



