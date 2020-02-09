Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Gordon Paul Lambert. View Sign Obituary

LAMBERT, Ronald Gordon Paul March 04, 1942 - January 21, 2020 With deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Ronald (Ron) on January 21, 2020, after a brief stay at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. Ron will be joining his predeceased sons Michael, Ronnie, and Paul. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Wendy (Dowall), sons Richard (Colleen), Moosejaw, Murray (Beverley), Sooke. Ron was also blessed with grandchildren Kelsey (Brandon), Kevin, Kristopher (Alex), Marissa (Dave), Jordon (Nikki), Derek, Kurtis, Maddison, Devon, Dwayne, Dillon. Ron will also be missed by his lifelong friends Keith, and Brian (Diane); also his talks with Gene and many others within the Sooke Community. Ron loved the Royal Canadian Navy having joined in 1960 as a Cook. He spent many years fighting the Cold War making the world safer. Ron loved Politics and was never afraid to voice his opinion about the sorry state of the present Canadian government. The Lambert family would like to pass on our deepest thanks to Dr. Wolovitz, Dr. Reid and all the many staff from the 8th floor South RJH who may have known him as Sir Ronald of Sooke, their expert and extremely compassionate care was forever appreciated. Ron did not wish a service or Celebration of Life, there will be a Family Gathering at a time in the future at the family plot in Sooke. Flowers are gratefully declined In lieu of a contribution to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.





