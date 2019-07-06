Ronald Hjalmar Anderson, 88, has passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's. Ron will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Selkirk Retirement Home for providing such compassionate care. Ron is predeceased by his loving partner, Marlene and survived by his sister, Karin; his children: Suzanne, Olivia, Kathryn, and Jeff; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren as well as Marlene's children (his in spirit): Reesa, Cara and Kelly and grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held in Alberta in August. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Society. Condolences may be offered to the family at
Published in The Times Colonist on July 6, 2019