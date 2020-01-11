Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Hill. View Sign Obituary

On December 22, 2019, our world changed forever as our Husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Great Grandpa Ron Hill peacefully passed away.



Ron was born February 20, 1933 in Victoria BC to Percival and Susan (Howkins). Dad was pre-deceased by sister Rainey, brothers Gordon, Ken and Peter. Dad leaves his loving wife of 66 years Lorna (nee Eden), daughters Verna (Barry Ford), Terry (Terry Strandlund) and son Trevor (Bridget), grandchildren Dean (Steph), Craig, Corrie, Sonny (Sharlet), Mike (Kristi) Scott (Jenna),Gina and Justin, 9 great-grandchildren as well as many close family and friends.



Dad was an incredibly kind sentimental man, he was thoughtful, wise, loving supportive and if you needed help, all you had to do was ask. Dad and Mum were like one, rarely finding one without the other. Their love was unconditional and the cornerstone of our family.



Dad loved coaching ball, hunting and woodworking and did many of these hobbies with his family; equally, he loved spending endless productive hours in his workshop.



Dad’s career at HMCS Dockyard (1952-1988) started as shipwright apprentice and he retired as Group Manager.



When Dad retired, he was excited to move onto his next adventure building a beautiful waterfront home on the Gorge. Dad loved nothing better than a family gathering or a family trip especially cruising, filled with love, laughter, hugs and kisses as his family was his treasure. He was very proud of each one of us as we were his world and he was ours.



We have all lost an unbelievably amazing man but our many unforgettable memories will remain always. He was one in a million and a role model beyond words. Watch for us when it is our turn to join you. Love you much.



Please join us, as we Celebrate Dad’s life and share some stories. January 25, 2020 2:00pm. Highlands Community Hall, 729 Finlayson Arm Road. Family Request donation to Heart and Stroke or BC Cancer Foundation in lieu of flowers.

